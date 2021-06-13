Airtel donates bicycles to students under 2 wheels 2 schools project

Airtel Malawi has donated ten bicycles and other school materials to ten needy students at Kadabwako Community Day Secondary School in Nsanje under 2 wheels 2 schools project.

Speaking during the donation ceremony in Nsanje on Friday, Airtel Malawi plc Public Relations, Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility manager Norah Chirwa said that the donation is to help needy students who are facing numerous challenges in accessing their right to education.

Chirwa said Airtel believes in supporting the education sector claiming it is a key driver towards the country’s development and that the needy secondary students require a lot of necessities include school fees hence the donation.

She further added that as a caring institution they will always make sure that no stone is left unturned to making sure that needy students receive assistance they deserve for their education.

“Well, we always say that we are a caring company and that we don’t want any student to drop out from school just because he or she is encountering some challenges and that’s why we have made this donation here in Nsanje under the 2 wheels 2 schools project.

“We are hoping that this donation will go a long way to helping the beneficiaries of the initiative to achieve their goals in as far as education is concerned and we believe that there will be reduced cases of school dropout,” said Chirwa.

She continued to say that the institution intends to raise the number of the beneficiaries for the initiative claiming that they really know that 100 needy students countrywide is just too small.

Representing 2 Wheels 2 school Project was the project manager Stewart Kambewa who hailed Airtel Malawi plc for the financial support.

Kambewa added that the bicycles and repairs will help students who walk long distances to school, while the tuition fees will revive needy students who were on the verge of dropping out from school.

2 Wheels 2 School project is a long-term project which focuses on the mobility and financial constraints faced by secondary school students in rural areas across Malawi in accessing educational facilities by providing them with bicycles, including repairs, notebooks, school bags and tuition fees.

The project which currently is being run in ten districts, aims at improving secondary school access, helping students excel in their studies and complete school successfully, and in the long run, reduce the dropout rate.