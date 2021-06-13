Hammers beat Tigers as Karonga, Chitipa share points

Chawanangwa Gumbo scored the lonely goal as Ekwendeni Hammers beat Mighty Tigers 1-0 in the Tnm Super League on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Midfielder Gumbo scored the goal at the dot of 19 minutes of the game.

The win helped Hammers to sail to third position in the elite log table with 39 points.

In a post-match interview, coach for Hammers Etson Kadenge said his side did not play as planned.

“Today’s game we didn’t play as we planned. I don’t know what went wrong but all in all three points is what we wanted. The league is tough and winning the game is something good to every team,” said Kadenge.

Trevor Kajawa of Tigers accepted defeat and said his side will win against Moyale tomorrow.

“My boys didn’t play well that’s part of the game, but tomorrow we will work hard to have results against Moyale and it is a different game,” said Kajawa.

Tigers are bottom of the log table with 14 points.

In a related development, Karonga United on Sunday shared points with Chitipa United at Karonga stadium.

The game ended goalless after both sides missed several chances.

Karonga coach blamed the referee and assistants saying they performed very poor and even people who watched the game can testify to poor the performance of the referees.

Chitipa United coach Christopher Nyambose said it is a fair result as the game was unpredictable.

Karonga United have 32 points and are on fourth position while Chitipa are on 13th with 19 points.