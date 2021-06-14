Chakwera appoints new ambassadors

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed new heads of mission to six countries, including South Africa where Malawi’s diplomats have been expelled over illegal alcohol trade.

The Public Appointments Committee of Parliament has confirmed the six heads of mission over the weekend

They are Dr Thomas John Bisika who has been posted in London, England; Charles Peter Msosa – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dr Agnes Mary Chimbiri – New York, USA; Ms Stella Hauya Ndau – Pretoria, South Africa; Ms Esme Janet Chombo- Washington DC, USA and Mr Allan Joseph Chimtedza- Beijing.

The government is also expected to send staff to South Africa to replace diplomats who have been declared persona non grata.

President Chakwera on Sunday said he had spoken to president Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to apologize over the despicable behavior of the group of Malawians expelled from South Africa for abusing their diplomatic privileges.

“I assured him that the conduct of these individuals does not represent the values of my administration and the Malawian people nor does it reflect the cordial and warm bilateral relations between our two countries,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera then assured Malawians that his administration is recalling all the bad apples in foreign missions.

He added that he expects those chosen diplomats to do the country proud by the integrity of their conduct

According to Chakwera, the new ambassadors have been selected in a legal, meticulous and objective process which he said is a departure from the past practice of filling embassies with cronies.

“I assure you all that the stain that has been brought upon our country by these undeserving and unprofessional individuals will be a thing of the past. I also expect that upon their arrival, they will be kept far away from foreign service,” said Chakwera.