MBC TV partners Airtel to beam Euro 2020

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation television (MBC TV) has partnered with Airtel Malawi plc to beam Euro 2020 games which starts Friday, June 11,2021.

Speaking when the two parties met in Blantyre to sign memorandum of understanding on Wednesday evening , MBC’s newly appointed director general George Kasakula said the initiative is to bring Euro games to Malawi.

Kasakula said the management at the Malawi’s mother television understand how Malawians love football hence the decision to beam all the 72 matches from Friday 11 June when Turkey plays Italy.

He further added that people in the country are financially suffering the consequences of covid-19 pandemic and that most them could not afford to pay subscription fees hence the gesture to make available the competition to Malawians on free charge.

“We are here for Malawians and MBC being a public broadcaster, we have to be doing what Malawians love most and it is a fact that Malawians love football, that’s why we have decided to bring the Euro 2020 games in Malawi.

“It is also beautiful that with the covid-19 pandemic amongst us, people will be in their homes watching football on MBC TV without any subscription,” said Kasakula.

Kasakuka continued to say the mother television is geared to soon bring on Malawian screens other international leagues and cups including the most loved English Premier League.

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi plc managing director Charles Kamoto said the company nods to MBC’s request to be the headline sponsor for the beaming of the Euro 2020 games upon realizing that Malawians love football so much.

“We were excited when MBC TV approached us that they have quenched rights to beam Euro 2020 and we did not hesitate when they told us that they were looking for a partner because we feel like this is a great news for the country,” said Kamoto.

Kamoto added that the company is so committed to keep on sponsoring sports activities in the country and has said that where necessary Airtel will work with MBC TV in as far as beaming football games is concerned.