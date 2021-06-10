Four Mozambicans fined for illegal entry

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered four Mozambican nationals to pay a fine of K70,000 each for illegally entering into Malawi.

The court, heard through Mangochi Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Maggie Chibulire that in the wee hours of June 6, 2021 the officers who were patrolling within Mangochi Township intercepted a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number MH 7051 with several passengers on board.

After thoroughly searching the motor vehicle, the officers found four Mozambicans who had no proper traveling documents, but were proceeding to Lilongwe for business.

Appearing in court, the four persons pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against them.

In mitigation, the four asked the court for a lenient penalty, but prosecutor Chibulire argued against their plea saying the four deliberately did not follow proper procedures.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state’s call for a stiff penalty.

He therefore ordered each of them to pay a fine of K70,000 or in default to serve six months imprisonment with hard labour.

Michongwe also ordered them to go back to their country.

Meanwhile, the four Mozambican nationals have all paid the money in Malawian currency.

Antonio M’dala, Sani Mustapha, Fernando Assan and Anthony Selima comes from Lichinga in Mozambique.