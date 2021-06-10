Chimodzi, Mhango, Mbulu jet in

South Africa based strikers Richard Mbulu and Gabadinho Mhango and midfielder Tawonga Chimodzi who play club football in Cyprus on Wednesday joined the Flames camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre ahead of Sunday’s international friendly match against Tanzania.

Mbulu joined the team on Wednesday morning while Mhango and Chimodzi jetted into the country later in the afternoon.

However, the teams’ preparations have been dealt a blow with three senior players ruled out of the Dar es Salam trip.

Midfielder Gerald Phiri has been released from camp after being declared unfit due to a harm string injury. Phiri got injured in training at his club Baroka FC and missed the team’s two last PSL matches of the season against Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows last week.

Mozambique based vice-captain John Banda will also not make it for the match after coach Meck Mwase granted the player’s club request to keep him for their League assignment this weekend.

Captain Limbikani Mzava did not arrive from his base South Africa on Wednesday as Mwase has excused him after suffering a knock on Saturday during his team’s last game of the season.

“Phiri got injured last week and was ruled out for four weeks by his club. But he still reported for camp and was assessed by our doctors who confirmed his injury. Mzava also had a knock and we decided to let him rest and recover in South Africa than coming here for assessment. We wish the two quick recovery.

“For John we decided to let him remain in Mozambique and help his club. We have a very good relationship with his club who have on a number of occasions allowed Banda and Schumacher Kuwali to join Flames camp outside the FIFA calendar.

“It is a blow not to have the three players who are leaders in the team. But this being a friendly match it will give an opportunity for others to show us if they can rise to the occasion,” said Mwase.

This means Mwase has at his disposal eight players who play outside the country in Mhango, Chimodzi, Mbulu, Kieran Ngwenya, Charles Petro, Dennis Chembezi, Peter Banda and Khunda Muyaba.

The Flames are expected to leave on Friday afternoon for the match at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Source: FAM