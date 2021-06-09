Police seize 25 bags of Chamba, five arrested

Jenda Police have arrested five people for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa – chamba – without license.

According to a Police report, during the night of June 07, 2021 officers from Jenda Police and others from mobile police in Mzuzu, conducted a joint and intelligence driven operation at Khosolo village.

During the said operation, police managed to arrest Reuben Banda, 35, who was found with 25 kilograms of the illicit drug; Geoffrey Kachilika, 29, who was found carrying a 50-kilogram bag on a motorcycle and Mike Banda, 28, who was found with 11 (eleven) bags.

Other are Lyson Banda, 19, who was found with 11 (eleven) bags and James Sopani Mkandawire, 35, who was found with two bags on a motorcycle, heading Nkhamenya Trading Centre, all weighing 50 kilograms.

All the 25 bags of the said illicit drug, as well as the two motorcycles, have been seized.

The cannabis will be sent to Lunyangwa Research Station for drug content analysis.

The said suspects, who are currently in police custody, will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa without a licence.

Meanwhile, police in the area have intensified activities that are aimed at bringing sanity in as far as possession of the illicit drug is concerned.