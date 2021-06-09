Teddy strides through with new single “Give Up on Me”

R&B/Pop singer Teddy comes through with his new single titled, “Give Up On Me”.

With his new album, “Makadi” just around the corner, Teddy surprised fans yesterday with the drop of his new single “Give Up On Me”, a second track off his upcoming project. A short-coming, some would say after the release of his latest song, “Mtima” earlier this year.

Coming through as his fourth official installment this year, this has been able to show Teddy as a young, prominent growing artist. Though not being the one to constantly put out songs, Teddy has managed to remain active both on and off the stage, constantly keeping fans engaged through his social media.

The Blantyre-based R&B/Pop singer, has overtime been able to develop into a well-established and independent artist, making his mark on the urban scene. Crafting his skills as a singer, song-writer and producer he has also been able to learn from his close counter-parts, as well having strong individuals such as Sonyezo, Ron Cz and Phyzix help guide him.

Well-known for his expressive vocals and love lyrics, in his new song the artist sings about someone who was in turmoil of a relationship and constantly dealt with trust issues forcing them to want to leave their partner.