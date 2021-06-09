Driver arrested for causing death in Mponela

Mponela Police are keeping in custody a 38-year-old driver, Paul Khumbulasi for allegedly causing death of a 7-year-old boy by reckless driving.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and identified the deceased as Anderson Marko who hails from Kawamba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa district.

Msadala said that the accident occurred on Monday 7, 2021 during mid-day hours at Kawamba village along Kasungu – Lilongwe M1 Road.

“It is reported that on the said date and time, the motor vehicle Toyota Hiace minibus registration number CA 3338 which was being driven by Paul Khumbulasi was coming from the direction of Kasungu heading Lilongwe with 11 passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Kawamba Village, he hit a young male pedestrian, Marko, who was crossing the road from left to right hand side,” said Msadala.

He further said that due to the impact, Marko sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mponela Rural Hospital.

The motor vehicle had its nearside headlamp broken.

The driver who hails from Khumbulasi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in the district has been charged with causing death by reckless driving and will appear before court soon.