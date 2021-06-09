Covid-19: Third wave ravages Zambia

Third wave of Covid-19 has hit Zambia as isolation and treatment facilities, including private hospitals, are filling up at a fast rate.

The country recorded 1,767 on Tuesday, 3 deaths and 88 new admissions, according to a statement by Dr. Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary – Technical Services in the Ministry of Health.

Malama warned that there is a real risk of the Health Care system getting overwhelmed if the situation of preventing and mitigating infections in the community is not collectively and expeditiously addressed.

“We therefore urge the public to be weary of hosting super spreader events such as weddings, kitchen parties, amatebeto, Workshops, meetings, and other large gatherings which are all springboards of infection.

“We urge our local authorities and leaders in congregate settings to step up the efforts and ensure implementation of interventions at community level as well as enforce adherence to the public health guidelines including provision of accessible handwashing facilities particularly in markets, bus stations and trading places, correct and consistent wearing of facemasks and regular cleaning and disinfection of markets, bus stops and other public spaces,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered 22 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Of the new cases, 19 are locally transmitted: 15 from Blantyre, three from Lilongwe and one from Zomba Districts while three are imported and are in Lilongwe District.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,432 cases including 1,158 deaths and 32,702 recoveries.