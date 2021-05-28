Corrupt traffic police officers moved to general duties

It’s Thafu Bwana! Traffic and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police officers have been transferred to general duties allegedly for soliciting bribes.

This is according to Police communication signed by Service Administration Officer KD Mulezo.

“The following officers have been reverted from traffic and CID branches respectively to general duties with immediate effect for soliciting bribes,” reads the communication.

Officers transferred from the traffic branch are Patrick Pakundikana, Evelesi Chikanga, Shakira Chifisi and Nangwale based in Zomba as well as Kamfoloma and Chirissy Tengula based in Mangochi.

Those kicked out of the CID are Billy Cibwe and officer Njolomole both based in Mangochi.

Officers booted out of the traffic department have been advised to surrender their uniforms.