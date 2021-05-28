Malawian short film lands on Showmax

Local short film Manda Aliza by blossoming director Mphatso Makamo has made a breakthrough in the creative industry having found space on an international platform, Showmax.

Makamo made the confirmation about the development a few days ago. She said this has taken her directing career to the next level.

“No longer an aspiring director because a girl has a short film on freaking Showmax,” she said.

The film addresses a number of themes; love, tradition and religion among others.

“When tradition and religion stand between love: A boy and girl ready to be together forever, but what individually makes them may tear them apart,” reads the synopsis

The work of art is in Chichewa language and its cast includes Mirriam Phiri, Edwin Chonde, Ian Banda, and Evaristo Payesa.

Manda Aliza becomes one of a few movies to be accepted by an international platform. The movie`s director is a product of Multichoice Talent Factory, an education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa.