Voter registration for June 29 polls starts tomorrow

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says voter registration and inspection of the register for the 29 June by-elections will start tomorrow and run up to 8th June, 2021.

In a statement, MEC Acting Chief Elections Officer Harris Potani said the Centres will open from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm on all days including Saturdays and Sundays.

The commission added that in Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, there will be no registration of new voters and all those who registered for the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections are advised to just go and verify their names in the voters roll and get replacement voter certificates if they lost them.

Potani added in Lalanje and Chikwembere wards, the Commission will register new voters in addition to the inspection of the register for those who registered for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“Eligible new registrants will be those who are 18 years and above or will attain the voting age by the last date of voter registration for these by-elections which is 8th June 2021. All those who registered for the Fresh Presidential Election in 2020 need to register again because that registration was a nullity,” he explained.

He went on to say that all new registrants are advised to take their national IDs when going for registration and those that have not registered for the national ID should first when coming to register as a voter and bring the slip which they will be given as proof of national registration.

He further said as per section 10 of the Local Government Elections Act, a person shall be registered as a voter in the area where he ordinarily resides or was born or is employed or carries on business.

The Commission has since appealed to employers to release their employees to go appealing to traditional and faith leaders, parents and teachers to encourage all those that have not registered to go and register in order to participate in the elections.