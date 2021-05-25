Castel Malawi launches new brand packaging

Beverages manufacturing company Castel Malawi has launched new brand packaging for its three sprit beverages.

According to Castel Malawi, the institution has effected new brand packaging for its three sprit beverages, Malawi Gin, Premier Brandy and Malawi Vodka.

The management said the new brand packaging has seen a change in bottle and level of the spirits replacing the old brand packaging which was introduced in 1965.

“Once upon a time in 1965, Malawi gave birth to three children, Malawi Gin, Premier Brandy and Malawi Vodka. As they grew, they became parent of the rich heritage of the country. The love for these three treasures could not be contained and so they travelled across the world leaving a piece of happiness in every sip.

“For over 50 years they have stood the test of time and now we unleash the spirit of Malawi in a bold new look,” reads a Castel statement.

The new brand packaging has a transparent label, image of a fisherman on Lake Malawi, Embossed bottle with words Castel Malawi under, a 750ml shoulder bottle and a sealed screw cap.