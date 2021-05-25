Africa Day: Chakwera calls for unity

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says African countries must unite in order to build the Africa people on the continent want.

He made the remarks in a message today as the African continent is commemorating Africa Day. The day this year is being commemorated under the theme of ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.

Chakwera said in his message that Africans can take special pride in the progress made through the African Union to advance the cause of common unity, security and prosperity.

“But we must never forget that ours is a fragile continent susceptible to disturbances from within and shocks from without. As such, creating the Africa we want must be a collective effort which means we need the African Union now more than ever before to maximise our resilience as Africans,” he said.

The Malawi leader added that unity is necessary to open the gates of trade, to build bridges of peace and security, we must unite and to water the seeds of democracy

He said: “To root out corruption from our States, we must unite. To protect our people from pandemics, we must unite. To leverage the youths’ dividend in our arts, culture and heritage, we must unite. Let us unite and build the Africa we want.

Africa Day is commemorated annually on May 25. The day, formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 5, 1963.