Zambia’s Orga Family urges Malawi to market itself at AFCON

Zambia’s music group Organised family has encouraged Malawi to sell itself at next year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, in the quest to promote its tourism sector.

According to the Njota stars, Malawi’s tourism sector ought to be generating more revenue given the friendly nature of Malawians.

“Malawi is well known as the warm part of Africa because of the country being the number one kindest country to visitors making it the number one country in Africa for tourism,” Orga Family

The group is appealing to Malawians to borrow a leaf from Rwanda which markets itself through top European football clubs, Arsenal and French side PSG. The East African nation market itself through football Jerseys.

As such, they are appealing to Malawi to market itself through their jersey at the continental tournament. They believe the “Visit Malawi” tag on Flames’ kit will have a positive impact along tourism lines.

The Flames are among a few countries from SADC region who qualified for the continental soccer phenomenon. They qualified for their third AFCON after defeating Uganda in their last qualifying match at Kamuzu Stadium.

The draw for their tournament has not yet been done. Some Malawians are playing for the team to meet minnows to increase it’s chances of making it past the knockout stages. Others believe that meeting strong sides will improve the team’s performance.