Kabaza operators banned from Lilongwe city centre, major roads   

Lilongwe City Council has warned motorcycle and bicycle operators that they will be arrested if found operating at the city centre or on major roads within the city.

A statement released on Friday by the council says it is illegal for the operators to operate on major roads as well as at Old Town and at City Centre.

“Any bicycle or motorcycle taxi operator found operating in these banned areas will be ordered to pay a fine, and may even get arrested,” reads part of the statement signed by Eliam Banda for Lilongwe City Council Chief Executive Officer.

The council has since urged operators to adhere to the council’s by-laws in order curb road accidents.

Malawi has seen a rise in motorcycle taxis over the past years and this has led to concerns over safety. In 2020, the Ministry of Homeland Security record 860 deaths causes by motorcycle accidents.