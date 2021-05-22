Blue Eagles, Bullets headline Super League second round clashes

The 2020/21 TNM Super League second round is set to resume with all eyes likely to be firmly on one mouthwatering fixture – Blue Eagles FC against Nyasa Big Bullets at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two met in the first game of the season where spoils were shared and they meet again in the first match of the second round, but this time, at Eagles’ home in Area 30.

For Bullets, victory is essential if they want to stay in touch with Silver Strikers in the title race. Kalisto Pasuwa’s men are currently second, six points behind leaders Silver Strikers, who play Mafco FC at Silver Stadium on the same day.

Blue Eagles, meanwhile, are still finding their feet in the ongoing season after only registering three wins in the opening round.

Gerald Phiri Snr’ side are 12th with 16 points and they would want to move out of the unfamiliar position by collecting maximum points over the defending league champions.

If previous results in the head-to-head encounters are anything to go by, fans should expect another tightly contested affair, reminiscent of their battles in the previous game, where points were shared.

In other matches, Mighty Wanderers will play host to Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium.

Both teams are coming from wins, with Wanderers recording a 2-1 away win over Civil Sporting Club whilst the Lilongwe based Soldiers were 4-0 winners over fellow military side, Mafco FC.

However, Wanderers have had mixed results whenever playing at home.

They have already lost to Karonga United and Mafco FC at home and recently dropped vital points to Red Lions in a match where they completely dominated.

But the Nomads are facing a team that has never caused havoc whenever facing them at home.

In 2019 season, the Lali Lubani side collected six points from the Soldiers, winning both games 1-0 at home and away from home.

Wanderers are currently 7th with 22 points from five wins whilst their Saturday’s opponents are 11th with 17 points from four wins.

If Wanderers are to close the gap between them and the top three teams, then beating Kamuzu Barracks it’s a must.

At Mzuzu Stadium, the much improved Moyale Barracks will welcome Civil Sporting Club.

The ‘Kaning’ina Soldiers’ have improved ever since the league resumed in April by registering five wins out of five to move from the bottom half to fourth with 24 points.

They are just a point behind their Saturday’s opponent and a win will surely take them third in the title race.

The last time the Soldiers mounted a title challenge season was in 2014 when they gave up the title chase to Bullets who won the title with two games to spare.

But with their current form, Moyale Barracks will be amongst the kings in the title race if they continue grinding results.

As for the Civil Servants, a win is a must if they are to restore their first-round form.

Civil Sporting have now collected a point from a possible nine in their three matches they have played so far.

They lost to Bullets 2-1, drew 0-0 to Ekwendeni Hammers and lost 2-1 again at home to Wanderers.

Failure to win in Mzuzu on Saturday will surely question their title credentials.

At Silver Stadium, log leaders Silver Strikers will entertain Mafco FC.

The two teams are going into the match with mixed fortunes.

The Central Bankers won 1-0 against Bullets to cement their top position in the standings while Mafco FC were hammered 4-0 by Kamuzu Barracks to finish the first round on 8th position with 22 points.

A win over the Soldiers will likely sent a statement of intent to fellow title chasers in the final round of the league.

The final match of the day will see Chitipa United hosting Karonga United.

The two sides are all relegation contenders and a win for either side will be key towards escaping the chop by the of the season.

The hosts are 15th with 13 points while Ntopwa FC are 13th with 14 points.

A win for Chitipa United will surely take Ntopwa FC down the drain in the standings but a win for the visitors will be a step further away from the drop zone.

The action continues with TN Stars hosting Bullets at Kasungu Stadium, Karonga United welcoming Ntopwa FC at Karonga Stadium, Red Lions entertaining struggling Mighty Tigers at Mpira stadium and a Mzuzu derby between Ekwendeni Hammers and Mzuzu Warriors at Mzuzu Stadium.