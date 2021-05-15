Scorchers to start camp Sunday

The Malawi National Women’s Football team, The Scorchers will go into camp on Sunday in preparation for next month’s 2022 CAF Women’s AFCON Qualifier against Zambia.

Coach McNerbert Kazuwa has named a 30-member squad that include five foreign players.

China based captain Tabitha Chawing lead the foreign contingent that include her teammate and younger sister Temwa and Zambia based duo of Chimwemwe Madise and Patricia Nyirenda of Lusaka Dynamos.

USA based Lughano Nyondo has also been given a maiden call up. The scorchers will face Zambia home and away between 7-15 June.

Coincidentally, the last time Malawi took part in the AFCON Qualifiers they played Zambia losing 9-4 on aggregate for the 2012 AFCON campaign.

The AFCOn qualifiers were cancelled last year due to COVID-19 with Malawi set to play Eswatini.

The last time Malawi met Zambia was at last years’ COSAFA Championship with Malawi coming out 1-0 winners.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

1 Samir Amidu- DD Sunshine

2 Ruth Mhango- U20

3 Mercy Sikelo- Ntopwa Super Queens

4 Memory Gama- Skippers

Defenders

1 Ruth Nyirongo- DD Sunshine

2 Tiwonge Phiri- DD Sunshine

3 Mphatso Gondwe- DD Sunshine

4 Saliva January – Ntopwa Super Queens

5 Emily Jossam- Ntopwa Super Queens

6 Moreen Phiri- CY

7 Chimwemwe Madise- Lusaka Dynamos

8 Patricia Nyirenda- Lusaka Dynamos

Midfielders

1 Zainab Kapanda- BT Zero

2 Sabinah Thom- DD

3 Madyina Nguluwe- DD

4 Wezzie Mvula- DD

5 Grace Yotamu- Ntopwa

6 Zein Dude- Skippers

7 Carolyn Mathyola- DD

8 Rose Kabzele- Ascent Academy

9 Jessie Joseph- Skippers

10 Chikondi Gondwe- CY

11 Funny Mwale- DD Sunshine

12 Lughano Nyondo – Indian Mountain School (USA)

Strikers

1 Asimenye Simwaka- Topik

2 Fazira Chiyembekeza- Skippers

3 Yamikani Mhango- BT Zero

4 Mary Chavinda- BT Zero

5 Temwa Chawinga- Wuhan (China)

6 Tabitha Chawinga- Wuhan (China)

Source: FAM