Super League: Teams look to finish first round on high note

The first round of the 2020/21 TNM Super League is coming to an end with some exciting fixtures in all the three regions of the country.

The pick of the week will involve a mouthwatering clash between third placed Civil Sporting Club and ninth placed Be Forward Wanderers at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams would want to finish the first round on a high note, having dropped points to Ekwendeni Hammers and Red Lions respectively.

The Civil Servants missed the opportunity to dislodge Nyasa Big Bullets into the second position following their goalless draw to Ekwendeni Hammers whilst Wanderers had themselves to blame when they drew 1-1 with Red Lions in a match where they saw two penalties saved by Jacob Kaunda.

Either way, it will be an entertaining match to watch.

At Kamuzu Stadium, wounded Nyasa Big Bullets FC will be looking forward to bouncing back when they host TN Stars.

The two teams are coming from defeats in their previous matches, with the hosts coming from a 1-0 defeat away to Silver Strikers whilst the visitors were beaten 2-0 by Red Lions on Friday afternoon.

Trailing nine points behind early pace settlers Silver Strikers, Bullets will surely come out blazing for a win to cut the gap to six points heading into the second round.

Bullets have registered victories in every match against TN Stars and either their unbeaten home run intact, things might turn ugly for the visiting side.

In other fixture, depleted Mzuzu Warriors side will play host to Kamuzu Barracks.

The Mzuzu based side are bottom of the standings with 11 points from 14 games and a win is a must if the are to keep their surviving hopes alive.

However, they are meeting a formidable side which is slowly climbing up the ladder in the log table.

Last week, they hammered fellow military side MAFCO FC 4-0 to move up to 11th in with 17 points.

Silver Strikers finished the first round on top position with 35 points.

This is the first season in years for the Central Bankers to finish top of the log table above Bullets, Wanderers and Civil Sporting Club.