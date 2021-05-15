Three arrested for killing suspected thief

Police in Dedza have arrested three people for allegedly killing a 42-year-old man whom they suspected to be a thief.

Two of the suspects are Florence Bwanaisa, 42, and her 17-year-old son (name withheld), both from Kaodzera Village, Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe.

The other suspect is Paul Phiri, 35, a resident of Katchakhwala Village, Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

According to Dedza police deputy Publicist Cassim Manda, on Monday, May 10 around 7:00 hours, Dedza Police received information that an injured person with multiple cuts and deep bone head injury was abandoned in unconscious state on the side of an earth road near Dedza Livingstonia CCAP Church.

Police officers rushed to the spot and took the victim to Dedza District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During investigations, the deceased was identified as Sadraki Mikundi, but his assailants remained unknown.

Police investigations revealed that between the night of Sunday and Monday this week, Phiri who was working as watchman at Bwanaisa’s house saw Mikundi carrying a small used drum and mistook him to be a thief. He then ordered the victim to stop.

After seeing that the watchman had a panga knife in his hand, the victim decided to run for his life.

The watchman ran after him, and after coming closer he slashed the victim with the machete.

The victim instantly fell down and became unconscious.

Phiri put the victim on his back while in pool of blood and took him to Bwanaisa’s house. He then tied the victim with wire.

Then Bwanaisa’s son joined the watchman and mercilessly hacked the victim’s two legs. Later, Bwanaisa ordered his son and the watchman to throw the victim near Livingstonia CCAP Church.

An autopsy conducted by Dedza District Hospital personnel revealed that Mkundi’s death was due to loss of blood secondary to multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police Station has described the conduct of the three as a threat to rule of law.

The station further warns citizens against taking the law into their own hands saying they should hand over suspects, whom they have apprehended, to police.

The three are expected to answer the case of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

The late Mikundi hailed from Kamunga Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza district.