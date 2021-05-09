Moyale earn sixth straight win

Moyale Barracks on Sunday registered a sixth straight win after beating Karonga United 2-1 in the Tnm Super league at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale Barracks have ended the first round of the league with 24 points and are on fourth position while Karonga are on position 7 with 21 points.

The game started with Moyale playing deep in Karonga’s half. With their first shot on target in the 13th minute, the Soldiers took the lead. A ball from Brown Magaga on the right landed at Deus Nkutu’s legs who made no mistake but to send the ball past Karonga goalkeeper Yonah Milanzi.

Nkutu scored his second goal in the 31st minute of the game.

In the middle of the second half, the game was stopped for a few minutes as angry Karonga supporters started pelting stones at assistant referee Christina Mkweu.

Play resumed after a few minutes but there were no further goals as Moyale won 2-0.

Lesman Singini was voted player of the match.

In a post-match interview, Moyale coach Pritchard Mwansa said it’s not easy to win six games in a row.

“Let me congratulate my boys. They listen to what we always tell them and still work hard to until the last whistle,” Mwansa said.

In his remarks, Dan Dzinkambani said most of his players are injured.

“We lost the game yes, this is because most of my players are injured. We have finished the first round badly, we will make sure to have two to three players to boost our squad in the second round,” said Dzinkambani.