Phalombe women drilled in sport leadership

Women representatives from all sport disciplines in Phalombe district have been equipped with leadership skills so that they should be able to execute their roles effectively.

The day-long training which was held last Saturday was organized by Phalombe district sports office in collaboration with the education sports office who drew women from different associations.

In an interview, district’s sports officer Edward Malumero said the training was meant for more women to get the knowledge of how associations are managed and that there should be women representation in these associations.

“We want each and every sport committee or association in this district to have women representative hence you see that we invited chairpersons of different associations in this training.

“I am sure what we wish for is achievable and you can see how these women have actively participated during the whole course as they have shown that they’re capable and knowledgeable of how things are run,” said Malumero.

One of the participants, Gloria Mafuli said the training was an eye opener for her as she has observed a number of opportunities that women have in sport and that skills gained are so important.

“Look we’ve learnt different skills that can be used at a specific time when a situation arises, the facilitator has also told us about a lot of opportunities that we have as women, I can assure the organisers that we’ll not disappoint them as we’ll utilize everything,” she said.

Among others, these 16 women were trained how they can deal with challenges that hinder them and the Facilitator, Ivy Chinangwa, advised them to never look down upon themselves.

“You should be able to challenge men in top leadership positions, we should all remember that we’re very crucial in the development of sport in this country,” said Chinangwa in her remarks.