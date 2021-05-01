Local companies urged to comply with standards

Companies in the country have been urged to follow the standards set by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) and other international standards so that local products should be competitive on the global market.

Speaking in Blantyre during the 2021 certificate awards ceremony to various local companies, Minister of Industry Roy Kachale Banda observed that the country is not reaping enough for its economic growth and development due to local company’s non-compliance of standards.

Kachale observed that the development has, however, given room for the products from other countries to flood the local market.

The minister noted that the country was losing huge revenue as the populace prefer products and services from other countries where companies comply with the standards from their respective countries.

“For any country to grow economically and be competitive on the international market, there is need for companies to produce and maintain high quality products and services that comply with the standards,” he said.

According to Kachale, his ministry had already started making good progress in addressing some of the challenges affecting the local industry in producing products that would compete favourably on the market in terms of quality and prices.

Among others, he mentioned policy reviews, enactment of necessary laws and engaging in positive discussions with relevant stakeholders on matters affecting the local industry capacity.

MBS Director general Symon Mandala said THE bureau was pleased to note that many companies were consistently adhering to the rules and regulations so as to be certified.

Mandala said the bureau has so far certified over 800 local companies since the program was introduced years ago.

“This indicate that we are taking the right direction as the number of entrants into the local certification scheme keeps on growing year by year and that significant numbers are for micro, small and medium scale enterprises,” he said.

In another development, the director general disclosed that his office was working on making sure that it also start certifying the international products flooding the local market to ensure combativeness and efficiency.

Christina Chirwa from the Blantyre synod owned grace Bandawe conference centre and whose hospitality entity was among those certified, hailed the initiative claiming many consumers in the country have started becoming aware of the importance of using certified products and services than ever before.

A total of 295 local companies that met standardization and quality assurance parameters, received the certificates. Some of them included; Candlex limited, Peoples Trading Center, Rab Processors and Project Peanut butter.