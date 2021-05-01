Warriors hopeful of win over Ntopwa

Mzuzu Warriors have collected 8 points from 12 games in the Super League but they are hopeful of getting a win as they face Ntopwa today.

Ntopwa will be playing its 14th game and have 14 points. They remain with 2 matches to windup the first round with 14 points.

Team manager for Warriors Joni Ngonga said they will make sure to win all three remaining games to end up the first round.

“We are ready as we are playing Ntopwa and will make sure to collect all nine point from our three remaining games, these games are important to us as we want to pull yourself out from the bottom of the table,” said Ngonga.

In a separate interview, Ntopwa team manager Isaac Jomo Osman said his side has lost about four games and playing Warriors will give the team a good assessment.

“I am sure the team is ready to fight the best for three points,” Osman said.