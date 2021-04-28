Chizuma appointed ACB boss

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as Director General at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The appointment is subject to confirmation by Parliament.

Solicitor General Reyneck Matemba has told the local media that Chakwera submitted Chizuma’s name to Ministry of Justice and the name has been forwarded to Parliament.

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) is expected to interview Chizuma before deciding whether to confirm or reject her appointment.

Chizuma was among three people whose names were given to the president for possible appointment. The three were successful in interviews for the role with Chizuma emerging first. Others were Justice Anthony Kamanga [Rtd] and Wellington Kazembe.

Before becoming Ombudsman, Chizuma previously served as a magistrate, assistant registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal and deputy chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court.

Over the past years, Malawians have been praising Chizuma for her fight against corruption in her current role as Ombudsman.