Malawi can become envy of world through education – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi can emulate countries like Japan, South Korea and Singapore by becoming the envy of the world through education.

He was speaking today during a graduation ceremony for the University of Malawi (UNIMA) at Chancellor College in Zomba.

He said Malawi can draw examples from countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Israel which do not have many natural resources but quickly realized that this lack in natural resources can be compensated for by good ideas and intellectual capital.

“If they used innovative ideas to transform the lives of their people, so can we.

“If they used bankable ideas to generate wealth for their people and lift the standard of living in the realms of health, education, social welfare and infrastructure development, so can we.

“I dare say not only can we do this, but we must,” said Chakwera.

He, however, said that innovation requires investment in things that affect education standards and access to education.

The president then noted that four colleges under UNIMA will next week start operating as three separate universities.

Chakwera said it will take sacrifice from stakeholders to ensure that all three universities operate at the highest standards of education.

To the graduands, Chakwera said there is high competition on the job market but their commitment to sacrifice will set them apart.

He added that a sense of purpose will also help them unlock doors of opportunities.

“The personal success stories that each of you will write as a result of this education is but a microcosm of the national success story that we are part of together,” said Chakwera.

The graduation ceremony was held in a hybrid format at Chancellor College in Zomba, the first of its kind for UNIMA.

There were about 1852 students – 1,703 undergraduates and 149 postgraduate – but only 64 graduands with distinction and nine postgraduates physically attended.