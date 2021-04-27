Shocking: Chakwera sits on 17 billion Covid-19 funds audit

Government has said there are no funds for more audits implying Malawians will be kept in the dark over how K17.5 billion of Covid-19 were used.

The decision not to release the funds come 11 days after the leak of the audit report of the first K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds revealed how senior government officials including President Lazarus Chakwera’s close allies were implicated in the free-for-all loot.

The K17.5 billion was released by Treasury in January this year after the K6.2 billion had already been misused.

Chakwera last week promised that his government will audit all Covid-19 funds released since the start of the pandemic.

However, on Monday, Acting Auditor General Thomas Makiwa said the National Audit Office (NAO) does not have money to carry out more audits.

He was speaking when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

Makiwa, however, added that the NAO is committed to carrying out the audits on the K17.5 billion and on K5.1 billion Covid-19.

PAC told Makiwa that the committee could push for the funds during the next budget sitting.