Pothole on M1 claims 4 lives: Malawian roads neglected

A pothole on the neglected M1 road in Malawi has claimed the lives of four innocent people.

The accident occurred on Sunday at Kandoje Village along the Chingeni-Zalewa M1 road.

According to a police report, one car with five passengers on board hit the pothole which then forced the car heading towards Lilongwe to swerve to the right lane where it collided with another vehicle.

Three people including an American national died following the car crash.

Neglect by the duty bearers has resulted in Malawian roads such as the M1 and within townships and cities being full of potholes and hardly worth of a road with corruption resulting in poor or no maintenance at all.

The accident occurred just 4 days after another in Karonga where 3 people died when their car plunged into a river after a bridge that had outlived its lifespan was washed away.