Transition Unit to oversee Unima delinking

Ministry of Education has established a Transition Unit (TU) to oversee the delinking of University of Malawi which is set commence on May 4 this year.

Acting secretary for education Raphael Agabu has said this said in a statement today.

He said the TU will conclude all transitional activities and issues that may arise during the de-linking process by 31st December 2021.

The TU is composed of a Steering Committee comprising Professor Emmanuel Kaunda (Chairperson), Associate Professor Asyatu Lorraine Chiweza, Dr. Phillip Kaonda, Dr. Tasokwa Kakota-Chibowa, Dr. MacPhail Magwira, as well as the Director of Higher Education.

It is also supported by a Secretariat composed of a lean staff from UNIMA central office headed by the current University of Malawi Registrar, Dr. Malunga as a TU Coordinator.

The Transition Unit started its work on 15th April 2021 and has since met with Management teams from all the four UNIMA colleges; and will from 27th April until 4th May 2021 be conducting meetings with stakeholders including the current UNIMA Council, staff unions/welfare committees leadership, as well as student unions leadership from all the UNIMA colleges

The delinking means Chancellor College will become University of Malawi (UNIMA), Polytechnic will be Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), while Kamuzu College of Nursing and College of Medicine will be Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

Following this development, selection of students into public universities will from this year include the new universities.

“Therefore, applicants are advised to check and familiarize themselves with the new codes for courses under the Polytechnic (now MUBAS), College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing (now KUHeS) that the universities will soon produce during the forthcoming universities selection process harmonised by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE),” said

The delinking follows the position of the Malawi Government to proceed with delinking of the University of Malawi colleges into stand-alone universities.