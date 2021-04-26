Man arrested for inserting bone into child’s private parts

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 26-year-old stepfather for inserting a bone into a 4-year-old child’s private parts.

According to Nkhotakota Police Station spokesperson Sergeant Paul Malimwe, the man has been charged with indecent assault.

It is alleged that the suspect married the victim’s mother last year when the victim was three years old.

Early April, 2021, the mother to the victim got sick and was admitted at Nkhotakota District Hospital leaving the suspect with his stepdaughter.

The suspect, got the opportunity on the absence of his wife and inserted a bone into the private part of his step daughter.

The bone got stuck inside her private part and the grandmother to the victim noticed some changes in her granddaughter who was having difficulties in walking.

Later she took her to the district hospital where she was operated and the bone were removed.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police Station that led to the arrest of the suspect on the night of 23 April, 2021.

The suspect is expected to appear before the court of law soon to answer charges of indecent assault and negligent act causing harm contravening section 247 of penal code.

Lucius Chimoto, hails from Katunde village, Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota.