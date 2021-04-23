Private schools association resurrects, wants MSCE registration period extended

After being inactive for some years, Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has resurrected with a call to Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) for further extension of 2021 examination registration in both primary and secondary schools.

The association which was once vibrant years ago, was replaced by the Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISMA) which was born following the death of PRISAM.

However, several educationalists have geared up towards revamping the association claiming that during the years it has been inactive, most private schools have been performing below the standards.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday in Blantyre, one of PRISAM trustees Dr Hastings Moloko said the revamped PRISAM wants to ensure that private schools have decent buildings, learning materials, registration and accreditation of schools.

Dr Moloko further said they would also want to be offering incentives to teachers and increase inspection on private schools performance hence the resurrection of the association.

“PRISAM was there before but it died and we have now seen that there is so much work which cannot be handled by one institution. So, we felt we have to revamp the association and here we come and private schools are welcomed,” said Moloko.

Moloko then said there shall be no any competition between PRISAM and ISMA which is also operational claiming the two institutions will work complementary and he has since urged private schools to join whichever association they feel will improvise the education standard.

Meanwhile, the association has called on government through the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) to extend further the period for registration of candidates who are expected to sit for this year’s PSLCE, JCE and MSCE.

According to PRISAM chairperson Amon Mtafya, the call has been made on grounds that by the time MSCE results were released and up to the closing date for registration on April 16, most parents had no money to pay for registration of their children because it was midmonth.

“Registration fee closure should have been delayed up to the end of April to allow parents receive salaries and pay for their children who would love to sit again for this year’s exams and government should not forgot that we are in days where sourcing money is a problem.

“So, in this regard, Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) is asking the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) to extend the examination fee registration at least by a week in order to accommodate learners that were left out due to some financial hiccups,” said Mtafya.