Thupi Ngati Chule: Mwano as Kell Kay fouls a follower

One of Mwano hit-makers Kell Kay is trending for all the wrong reasons following his reaction to a follower on Facebook.

According to reports, a female Facebook user identified as Glory attacked the singer`s wife on Facebook which prompted his reaction.

“Izi nde body structure zanji izizi? Mukulimba mtima kunyoza mkazi wanga mukuoneka ngati chule chonchi? (What kind of a body structure is this? Where do you get the audacity to attack my wife, do you know that you resemble a frog?” reads part of Kay`s reaction.

This has attracted a mixed reaction from the musician`s followers on the social media platform.

“That’s good, she should learn to mind her own business,” commented Anita Soko

Zondani Kuyeli believes it is not good for renowned musicians to attack followers even if they are wronged, for fear of losing fans.

“In my opinion, these words are not supposed to come from a renowned musician. The girl he has attacked is one of her bosses, hence he risks losing fans. Glory is his victim today, we don’t know who is next” said Zondani.