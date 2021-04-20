Kunje, Mathanga still MEC commissioners

Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje are still commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) following a court order suspending the Government’s decision to fire them.

According to the court order signed by Registrar of the High Court, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi’s decision rescinding the appointment of Mathanga and Kunje as MEC commissioners has been stayed.

“Until further order of the court, the decision of the first defendant made on or around April 7, 2021, rescinding the claimant’s application as Commissioners for the Malawi Electoral Commission be and is hereby stayed.” reads part of court document.

The Court order, which lists President Lazarus Chakwera and the SPC as defendants, has also granted the two commissioners permission for a judicial review which shall be made to a Judge and be heard promptly.

Speaking on the matter, Lozindaba Mbvundula whose law firm is representing the two, has told the local media that the commissioners want the decision to fire them to be reviewed because they believe the decision was unlawful as it was made by the SPC and not the president.

Chakwera and Chikhosi are expected to be represented in the case by Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe who earlier advised the Chakwera administration against firing the two commissioners.

Chikhosi fired the two on the basis that they were adjudged incompetent by the Supreme Court of Appeal regarding the manner in which they handled the 2019 Presidential Elections.