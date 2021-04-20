Boxer Anisha Bashir gets financial support

Plan International Malawi has provided financial support to professional boxer Anisha Bashir, in preparation for her Mbeya Championship International bout against Happy Daud from Tanzania.

With her ambassadorship, Anisha, who is now a private soldier with the Malawi Army, uses her popularity and sport to challenge gender stereotypes in male dominated professions and inspire girls to dream big.

The bout is scheduled to take place on 8 May, 2021 in Tanzania. The support is coming through the Girls Get Equal Campaign for which Anisha Bashir is an Ambassador.

Plan International is supporting Anisha with a total of MWK300,000 which is going towards her gym membership, sportswear and diet plan.

Speaking at the handover, Anisha said the support was timely and it has boosted her morale.

“I am confident I will win this fight and keep flying Malawi’s flag high. I have had a tremendous amount of training in readiness for this fight. I defeated Happy before and I know she is geared for a revenge, but I am not going to give her any chance,” she said.

Rogers Siula, the Communications and Campaigns Manager for Plan International Malawi said Anisha is a living example that gender does not limit the potential of the girl child in life.

“Anisha’s success story goes a long way in breaking stereotypes that limit the potential of girls and women in our society. She is a symbol of determination and strength of a woman,” said Siula.

He added added that in 2019, Plan International Malawi also supported Anisha and her manager with return air tickets for her bout in Kenya.

Anisha has two more international fights on her calendar this year.

The symbolic handover took place this morning at Plan International Malawi’s offices.