Former Vice President Malewezi dies

Former Vice President of Malawi Dr Justin Malewezi has died.

Malewezi who has died aged 77, served as Vice President from 1994 to 2004 under former President Bakili Muluzi.

He quit the ruling United Democratic Front in 2004 after Muluzi handpicked a successor. In the 2004 presidential elections, Malewezi stood on an independent ticket.

Before joining politics, he worked in the civil service where he joined as a teacher and rose to become permanent in Ministries such as Health and Education. He also served as Secretary to the Treasury

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka has since hailed Malawians as a mine of wisdom.

“We have lost a mine of wisdom! Man of few words that were deep and rich in wisdom! Cool, calm and collected! My you Rest in Peace Former Vice President Dr Justin Chimera Malewezi,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Oh my living God nooo! He was a former Vice President of very few words but decisive! Given a chance he would have made the best President this country would have had! Deepest condolences to former 2nd Lady Mama Malewezi et al for this loss. May his soul forever rest in eternal peace,” said Faustace Chirwa on Mkaka’s post.