Robbers armed with guns have stolen K30 million at FDH Bank in Lunzu.

The thieves reportedly broke into the bank when officers were balancing transactions for the day. They threatened workers and then went away with K30 million.

Officer-in-Charge for Chileka Police Station, Ruth Harawa, has since confirmed about the robbery.

FDH Bank is one of the biggest commercial banks in Malawi and has branches across the country.