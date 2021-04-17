Hammers looking to return to winning ways

Ekwendeni Hammers coach, Etson Kadenge, has sent a warning message to Nyasa Big Bullets saying his players will play their lungs out for a win in their Tnm Super League match at Mzuzu stadium this afternoon.

Kadenge, whose team has lost in back to back games against Mighty Wanderers and Moyale Barracks, warned Bullets that his players will work hard to restore their winning form.

“Bullets is a good team and we need to be on top of the game. We have done everything we could since we are playing a team which is too tactical so we have worked on those things and hopefully our boys are going to catch up.

“We started the season very well and we are still good. Nothing has changed, we are continuing the way we started, this is our home ground,” said Kadenge.

In a separate interview, Nyasa Big Bullets Assistant coach Peter Mponda said the team is ready for the game against Hammers.

He added that Bullets players visited the ground, they know the importance of the game and they are very motivated.

“We are ready to face them, score goals and win the game. Two points we lost in Lilongwe will be recovered here against Hammers. We have some injuries but the team registered more players and we believe in every player and I am sure those available will work for us to get three points,” said Mponda.

Ekwendeni Hammers are currently on position 4 with 19 points from 11 games so far played, while the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are on third position with same points having played 10 games in the Tnm Super League.

In a related development, Moyale Barracks travelled to Central Region to play their brothers in arms Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium on Saturday.

Prichard Mwansa coach for Moyale said they are geared to bring the results home and his side knows the important of the game despite coming from two wins, he said he believes that it’s time to perform what is the best for the team.

Charles Kamanga, coach for Kamuzu Barracks, said it will be a tough game as their counterparts came from a win against Wanderers and Ekwendeni Hammers while his side is coming from a loss in Karonga.

He added that about eight players who went to a military training also affected the team’s performance but that’s not the reason for the game against Moyale they will make sure to win.

Civil Sporting club are leading the Tnm Super league with 24 points from 12 games, while Chitipa United are bottom of the table having won only two games, lost 8 and drawn once with 7 points in their bag