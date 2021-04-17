Chilima warns councils over substandard works

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has told local councils that Government will not tolerate abuse of resources and implementation of substandard works.

He made the remarks on Friday, April 16, 2021 during the launch of the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) GESD Project at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chilima warned Local Government Authorities (LGAs) that government will not tolerate the business as usual culture in councils.

“LGAs shall be held accountable and controlling officers will account for any sub-standard works. I urge Councils to focus on the goal of the project and make sure that they positively contribute to this country’s development through this noble duty,” he said.

The Vice President expressed hope that GESD Project will help to inculcate the required standards of meaningful public service by councils so that citizens can begin to see positive impact.

‘I therefore look at the GESD Project as a major milestone in our drive to deepen the decentralisation agenda, local governance and sustainable development. The existence of vibrant, active and democratic Local Government Authorities is very important in safeguarding and strengthening the principles of democracy and good local governance,” he said

The five-year project will be financed by the World Bank as a grant to the tune of US$100 million (about K79 billion).

Deputy Minister of Local Government Hon. Halima Daud said her Ministry is geared up to implement the project in all 28 district councils.