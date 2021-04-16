Devotion: Accept discipline in love

Proverb 13:24(NHEB) “One who spares the rod hates his son, but one who loves him is careful to discipline him.”

Discipline is painful but is necessary. Those who are trained and are disciplined along the way become reliable in whatever they do.

Hebrew 12:11 (NET) “Now all discipline seems painful at the time, not joyful. But later it produces the fruit of peace and righteousness for those trained by it.”

If you are a parent, ensure that children are adequately disciplined. Lead them according to the Word of God and not according to human right advocates. The Word says children should be disciplined. If you are a leader in spiritual gathering including in church, ensure that you give adequate discipline to those who abandon the way of God regardless of whether they have more money or not. Let them be brought up in the way of God.

Prove 15:10 (NET) “Severe discipline is for the one who abandons the way; the one who hates reproof will die.”

Discipline is not a mere punishment, but an act of love to restore the person back. Focus on winning back the person. Don’t feel bad when you discipline someone because it shows that you love them. At the same time, if it is you being disciplined, don’t rebel. Accept any discipline with love.

God has also His own ways that He disciplines His children. Accept when He is disciplining you. It’s for your good and not to harm you.

Hebrew 12:5-13 “… “My son, do not scorn the Lord’s discipline or give up when he corrects you. “For the Lord disciplines the one he loves and chastises every son he accepts.” Endure your suffering as discipline; God is treating you as sons. For what son is there that a father does not discipline? But if you do not experience discipline, something all sons have shared in, then you are illegitimate and are not sons. ….Now all discipline seems painful at the time, not joyful. But later it produces the fruit of peace and righteousness for those trained by it…”

Confession

I am the child of God who lives and gets corrected in the Word of God. I accept what the Word says to me because am a legitimate child of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.