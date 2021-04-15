I now listen to Malawi urban music because of Leslie — Mbulu

Malawi’s footballing hero Richard Mbulu has said songstress Leslie has given him the reason to start listening to home urban music.

According to the one goal hero in Malawi`s decisive AFCON qualifier against Uganda, he has been struggling to adapt to new music trends until Leslie freed her latest song entitled Moyo Wane.

“Since way back, I have been struggling to adapt to current music tastes, as a result I kept listening to Grace Chinga`s, Ethel Kamwendo, Lucius Banda, Lulu and many old school musicians,” said the striker.

The former Baroka FC has revealed that he has been introduce to Leslie`s music by his teammate both at national and club level Gerald Phiri Junior.

“Recently, my friend Gerald Phiri sent me this lady`s music. Her name is Leslie Moyo. I can now confidently say, Malawi music is heading in the positive direction.”

Mbulu became a household name in Malawi late last month when he scored a goal that took Malawi national football team to its third African Cup of nations.