Experts urge Mlusu, Chilima to tap economic knowledge from Goodall Gondwe

Economic experts in Mzuzu have urged Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu and Minister of Economic Development Saulos Chilima, who is also Malawi Vice President, to tap knowledge from economic legend Goodall Gondwe.

Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Daniel Chikosa Muyaba, stressed that issues of national economy need joint economic eggheads like those of Goodall.

Muyaba who claimed that the country’s economy is sickening as evidenced, according to him, by the rise in inflation and job cuts resulting from closure of companies, emphasised that the two at the helm of Malawi’s economic development must utilize Goodall before it’s too late.

“That man is an economic giant. His track record is spot on. The two guys must tap knowledge from him. Otherwise, things are getting out of hand,” said Muyaba.

Another economic expert, Mary Chirwa who is a lecture in economics at London Business College in Mzuzu, echoed the views saying Malawi is blessed to still have economic father figures like Goodall.

“I adore that man. He knows economics. If I were Chakwera, he would have been my economic advisor by now,” she said.

Goodall, an octogenarian, was first appointed minister of finance during Bingu Wa Mutharika administration.

His track record, according to his praise team, is splendid because he tried to manage the inflation and the country was economically stable during his tenure.

The former member of parliament for Mzimba North constituency previously worked with the United Nations and other notable organizations in the world.

Efforts to get the views from both the ministry of finance and economic development proved futile as they were yet to respond to our emails at the publication of this article.

Nonetheless, the ministry of finance is lobbying for views from the general public towards the upcoming national budget.