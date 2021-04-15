Nyekhwe! Zameer Karim re-arrested

He was first arrested in December 2018 together with Central Region Commissioner of Police Innocent Bottoman and Senior Superintendent Grant Kachingwe over the Malawi Police Service (MPS) food rations scandal.

Karim was charged with one count of theft contrary to Section 271 as read with Section 278 0r the Penal Code, uttering a false document contrary to Section 360 of the Penal Code and acquiring proceeds of crime contrary to Section 42(1) (c) of the Financial Crimes Act.

“On 14th April, 2021, the case in the republic versus Zameer Karim and others was Court at the Lilongwe High Court. Mr, Zameer Karim did not appear in Court. The Court therefore revoked bail and ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to rearrest Zameer Karim.

On 15th April, 2021, the ACB rearrested Mr. Karim as ordered by the Court. He has since been kept in custody at the Blantyre Police Station awaiting to be remanded at Chichiri prison”, reads a statement issued by the ACB.