Two men jailed 12 years for robbery with violence

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced two men to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour each for robbery with violence.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda heard that the convicts Lakiwelo Chavumba, 24, and Dan Timothy, 19, during the night of March 22 to March 23, 2021 at Chingwalu Village in the district of Dowa robbed Stamford Mtonda of two solar panels, two rainsuilts and one torch, all valued at K130 000.

Appearing before court, the two pleaded guilty to charges of robbery with violence contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission for a stiff punishment and sentenced them to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour as a warning to other would-be offenders.

Lakiwelo Chavumba is from Tindi Village while Dan Timothy comes from Chiponde Village, both from Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe District.