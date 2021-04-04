Youth NGO partners LWB in addressing environmental challenges affecting water supply

A youth motivated local non-governmental organization has partnered with Lilongwe Water Board in planting trees along the banks of Lilongwe River which is the main source of water for the capital city.

Wildlife and Natural Resources Conservation and Rehabilitation Trust (WNRCRT) which was registered in 2019 under the Trustees Incorporation Act as a non-profit making, mobilized other environmental stakeholders in the exercise as part of efforts to reverse the impacts of leaving the river bare.

Speaking on Tuesday during the exercise, Project Coordinator Emmanuel Phiri said that to win a high tree survival rate from the 1000 seedlings planted, the NGO has put in place growth monitoring process whereby the youth will in rotation conduct weekly visits to the site to fix fire-breaks, and water the trees.

Phiri added that they are driven by the impacts of environmental contamination they ganged up to act for the better.

“We have always experienced dry taps during dry season due to dwindling water flows as a result of wanton cutting of trees and setting of bushfires along this river.

“Massive erosion and siltation has borne Lilongwe City residents nightmares as they sometimes consume unfavorable tastes of water,” he explained.

He then noted that the situation has been worsened by sand miners who continue widening the siltation challenges.

Phiri urged other youthful groups in the country to emulate the efforts and join hands to rescue the country before people inhale on filthy air, consume dirty water and attract all sorts of diseases that may be as a result of living a polluted environment.

He went to say that environmental preservation by the youth is a must do for a healthier future generation.

Some of the tree seedlings that were planted include Mthethe, Mbawa and Msambafumu.

In his remarks after the exercise, LWBs Environmental Officer Nelson Ngoma said the youths zeal to conserve Lilongwe river is a great step in response to global warming and a milestone in achieving potable water supply to the capital city duelers.

“This is a very commendable activity that today WNRCRT has done. Lilongwe River is the key source of water, unfortunately, and it is constantly under threat due to human activity that affects the water supply system, we vow to keep on monitoring the trees progress”, claimed Ngoma

The work is being implemented around Chinsapo Roundabout, a catchment area of Lilongwe water board, with financial support from Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI), and the United Religious Initiatives (URI).