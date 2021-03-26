Two arrested over Chamba in Salima

Police in Salima have arrested two people for being found with Indian Hemp.

The suspects were found with 13 bags full of Indian hemp and 40 plastic packs full of the same.

The two have been identified as Collins Chikaonda aged 35 and Gibson Chikhaso also 35. They have been charged with being found in possession of Indian Hemp.

According to Salima police deputy publicist Prisca Kuyere Mtikwa, the suspects were intercepted at Chipoka trade centre in a Toyota Sienta.

“We arrested the two after they were found with 13 bags of Indian Hemp and 40 plastics packs fully packed with the same product in a Toyota Sienta,” said Mtikwa.

Collins Chikaonda comes from Munulo village Traditional Authority (T/A) Ntchema in Chiradzulu district while his colleague Gibson Chikhaso comes from Kasinje village T/A Ganya in Ntcheu district.

It is illegal to grow, carry or sell Indian Hemp in Malawi but Industrial hemp cultivation is legal.