Driver fined for causing death by reckless driving

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has ordered a 24-year-old driver to pay a fine of K150, 000 for causing death by reckless driving.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Benedict Mathambo heard that the convict John Kachepa on February 6, 2021 at Chiponda Village in the district of Dowa, was driving a motor vehicle registration number NB 8285 along Salima-Lilongwe road.

He then hit pedestrian Tamani Chiwaula aged 28, of Lovimbi Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa, who was heading the same direction.

Appearing before court, Kachepa pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by reckless driving contrary to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Benedict Mathambo said the offence committed is serious in nature as life was lost.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he is a first offender.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced the convict to pay a fine of K150 000 or in default serve 3 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict has since managed to pay the fine. From the fine, K120 000 will be treated as a compensation to the bereaved family.

John Kachepa comes from Kandulu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.