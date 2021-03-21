Two arrested for trafficking six girls

A 35-year-old Chinese national and a Malawian man aged 28 have been arrested for trafficking six girls from Kasungu to Lilongwe where the girls were subjected to racial abuse by three Chinese men.

Regional spokesperson for Central East Police Harry Namwaza has identified the suspects as Luhui Hului and his Malawian counterpart, Chikondi Nkhata Kumwenda.

According to Namwaza, Luhui and Kumwenda went to Yotamu Village in Kasungu in November last year where they took the girls after lying that they would sponsor their education.

From Kasungu, the girls were taken to Lilongwe where they were abused by three Chinese men.

According to Namwaza, the men forced the girls to dance while wearing Chinese costumes. The Chinese men would then capture the girls on video camera and make fun of them.

The two arrested individuals have since been charged with child trafficking.