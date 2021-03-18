Gabadinho is selfish: Orlando Pirates legend

Orlando Pirates legend Dumisa Ngobe has said Malawian striker Frank `Gabadinho` Mhango is not a team player.

Speaking in an interview with kickoff, Ngobe has slammed the Pirates and Flames striker.

“To be honest with you, Mhango is selfish. For me he is not a team player. He is an individual player,” said Ngobe

However, Dumisa has acknowledged that the Malawian man is a good player in his club`s current squad.

“I don’t want to be judgemental, you see in our current team this boy Mhango is a good player.”

The former Bullets, Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits University hit-man was the joint top goal scorer in last season`s South African top league. He shared the glory with Namibian Peter Shalulile having scored 16 goals apiece.

Meanwhile, Gaba has scored 3 goals in 17 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions this season. His form has dropped due to injuries among other factors.