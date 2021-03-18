Tay Grin joins Chakwera

Musician and 2019 Young African Politician of the Year award winner Tay Grin has joined President Lazarus Chakwera.

Grin has joined the president in a series of Covid-19 Public Service Announcements dubbed “the war on covid-19” which stars a number of celebrities.

On his part, the Nyau King is encouraging people to have a positive mental space and embrace innovativeness in the fight against Covid-19.

Commenting on the collaboration, some quarters have criticised Tay Grin for working with the president he did not support during the elections.

Responding to his critics, the Nyau King has stressed on the need for unity in the fight against the pandemic. He argues that Coronavirus is attacking Malawians regardless of the existing differences.